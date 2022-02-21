SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Islamic Center of San Antonio upped its reward Sunday to $200,000 for information in the search of missing child Lina Sardar Khil.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is also still offering $50,000 for details leading to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance — for a combined total of $250,000.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio posted the new reward total on its Facebook page Sunday, which is double what it was about two months ago.

KXAN has reached out to the attorney representing Khil’s family for comment on the increased reward and ongoing search. We will update this story when a response is received.

Khil was last seen on Dec. 20, 2021 at a playground in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. An Amber Alert was issued for her later that day. That Amber Alert was discontinued Jan. 7, though San Antonio Police at the time reassured Khil’s family and the public that search efforts were still ongoing.

“While the Amber Alert for Lina has been suspended, it’s critical to communicate that Lina is still a missing person and once again, we continue to follow-up on leads and actively search for Lina,” the police department wrote on social media Jan. 7.

Investigators have pinpointed a time between 4:49 p.m. and 5:07 p.m. where they don’t have visibility of Khil from cameras or other sources, which is why they’re asking the community to come forward with any details from this time gap.

“Pls report any info no matter how insignificant you may think it is,” San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus wrote on Twitter Saturday. He also said his department is still working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the case.

In the initial Amber Alert, officials described Lina as four feet tall, weighing 55 pounds with straight, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes when she went missing.

Amber Alert for Lina Sardar Khil (Texas DPS)

If you have any info about where Khil could be or details surrounding her disappearance, call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.