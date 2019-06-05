Reagor Dykes property including “Let’s Roll” trailer going to auction Saturday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) – More than 830 items associated with the Reagor Dykes dealerships go up for auction on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in Lubbock – specifically, 4125 East Slaton Highway.

The auction will be on-site (theater style) but there is also a provision to make online bids.

In the ongoing bankruptcy of Reagor Dykes, Ford Motor Credit Company was given permission to confiscate property held as collateral. According to the website of King Auction & Realty Company, Ford ordered the property to go up for auction.

Some of the highlights include a vintage Graco 1948 Service Merchandiser cabinet, a Model A Ford radiator shell, a 1950’s vintage cigarette machine, a vintage gas pump, a 1966 Chevrolet C10 pickup (fully restored), and a Reagor Dykes “Let’s Roll” show trailer.

There’s also a red and black fiberglass longhorn.

The items include automotive equipment, accessories, specialty tools, lifts, trailers, tires, office furniture, oil, batteries, and a few classic cars.

Items can be inspected June 5 – 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Items can also be inspected Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

CLICK HERE for a link to the auction website including images of all the items and detailed descriptions. The link also includes instructions for using Proxibid to participate online.

Ford sued Reagor Dykes last year amid allegations of fraud and default. At least three local banks also accused Reagor Dykes of fraud.

