Ranchers get legal win in fight over Pecos River rights

FILE – In this March 27, 2017 file photo the Pecos River flows near the U.S.-Mexico border near Terlingua, Texas. Ranchers in a southeastern New Mexico community and a potash company are locking in fight over water rights connected to the Pecos River. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

CARLSBAD, N.M (Carlsbad Current-Argus) — Ranchers in a southeastern New Mexico community are claiming victory in a legal battle with a potash company over water rights connected to the Pecos River.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports a state district judge ruled last week to call on the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer to show cause for issuing the company seven “preliminary authorizations” to shift its water rights.

Ken Dugan, attorney for the Carlsbad Irrigation District, said this meant the Office of the State Engineer must stop the Denver-based Intrepid Potash from pumping water from the Pecos River.

Intrepid Senior Vice President Robert Baldridge declined to comment.

Potash is an ore extracted and used in a variety of household products, including makeup.