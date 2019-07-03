Railroad sued for $25 million for causing ‘416 Fire’

A Colorado railroad and its operator are being blamed for causing the massive “416 fire” last year that destroyed 54,000 acres, crippling the local tourism economy and costing the US government millions.

After a year-long investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Denver filed suit Tuesday against the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and its operator, American Heritage Railways Inc., on behalf of the U.S. Forest Service.

It’s suing for approximately 25 million dollars.

The 416 fire lasted for 61 days in 2018, largely in the San Juan National Forest.

The US Attorney’s office said Tuesday that burning particles from the railroad company’s steam engine caused it.

A spokesperson for San Juan National Forest said in a release that they will “continue to work toward preventing similar fires from happening” by reminding the public about protecting nature and improving forest conditions.