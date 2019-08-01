Quay County Public Health Office in Tucumcari Hosts Got Shots? Immunization Clinic

OAKLAND, CA – DECEMBER 19: A Walgreens employee holds a syringe during a free flu shot clinic at Allen Temple Baptist Church on December 19, 2014 in Oakland, California. Oakland residents received no cost flu shots during a flu shot clinic at Allen Temple Baptist Church. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, NM –The New Mexico Department of Health’s Quay County Public Health Office will be hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic August 12th, 13th and 15th, 2019 at 310 South 2nd Street in Tucumcari from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 1:00pm to 6:00pm. The immunization clinic is open to the public and immunizations will be administered at no cost. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s shot record and their insurance card, including Medicaid with them.

The special clinic is part of the Got Shots? immunization campaign. The New Mexico Department of Health, the New Mexico Immunization Coalition, the New Mexico Primary Care Association, and healthcare providers from across the state are partnering again to host immunization clinics from July 27th through August 17th for children 18 years old and younger.

Parents should be aware that their children need to be up-to-date on their immunizations to enroll in school each year. Got Shots? provides a great opportunity to get your child up to date!

For questions about the back-to-school immunization clinic or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Quay County Public Health Office at 575-461-2610. For a listing of other clinic locations participating in the Got Shots? campaign visit www.immunizenm.org.