Plainview man charged with helping prisoner escape Bailey County Jail

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Plainview man has been charged with helping a prisoner in federal custody escape the Bailey County jail.

Juan Anthony Cordero, 25, was arrested by United States Marshals Service’s North Texas Fugitive Task Force (NTFTF) on Saturday, Aug. 29. He made his initial appearance in court on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday, Cordero spoke with Mark Lucio, a prisoner in federal custody at the Bailey County Jail, to allegedly plan and assist with his escape.

Lucio was in federal custody following his June 3 guilty plea for Possession to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Friday, Aug. 28, Cordero was seen on a video call with Lucio allegedly discussing the details of a prison escape for the next day. Officials said Cordero and Lucio allegedly discussed the time for the escape and the vehicle Cordero would be driving.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said on the morning of Aug. 29, Lucio called Cordero minutes before the prison escape was to happen to let Cordero about last-minute instructions. Lucio made his escape through a sally port door at the jail and ran to Cordero’s car, fleeing the area together.

Hale County Sheriff’s deputies found Cordero’s car at a home in Plainview. NTFTF members, the Hale County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas DPS made contact with Cordero at the home.

After an interview with NTFTF officers, officials said Cordero admitted to helping Lucio escape from the jail. Cordero allegedly told NTFTF officers that he also gave Lucio a 9mm pistol and that he dropped Lucio off at a home in Abernathy.

NTFTF members found Lucio at that home and took him into custody without incident.

If convicted of the charged offense, Cordero faces up to five years in federal prison.

Read the full release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas here.

