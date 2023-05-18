PLAINVIEW, Texas — Plainview Independent School District Superintendent H.T. Sanchez announced new policy changes in a letter to the school community Wednesday afternoon. This came a week after the district disputed claims made by protesters about a sexual incident at South Elementary.

Concerned family members previously told EverythingLubbock.com a 6-year-old was forced to perform a sexual act on another student. The incident was recorded on an iPad. PISD later said authorities who reviewed the video determined that “a sexual assault did not occur; rather, mutual inappropriate sexual contact occurred between two 6-year-old students.”

The letter on Wednesday detailed multiple changes going into the next school year that included electronic device policy, code of conduct, counseling, communication and community relations.

“We are highly considering no outside electronic devices until students reach 7th grade,” the letter stated. As for the student code of conduct, Sanchez said educators wanted to see a change in disruptive behaviors and would “like to focus on more than the consequence of breaking school rules.”

Sanchez said the school district was “looking at” turning the old finance building into a “Plainview ISD Resource Center.” The center would offer professional counseling services, behavior specialists and case managers to “help students across the district.”

“We have seen a growing need for individual student and family support,” Sanchez said in the letter. Sanchez cited an increase in students with depression, anxiety and eating disorders.

Additional changes in policy and communication would be worked on over the summer, Sanchez said. Sanchez also announced a new community collaboration committee. PISD parents, guardians, students and teachers were invited to join.

Sanchez wrote, “Just as each day moves us forward in life, we should take time to learn from each moment to inform the next day and ensure a better future!”