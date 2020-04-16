National forests in New Mexico impose campfire restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — National forests around New Mexico are imposing campfire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees and communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Forest officials from Taos to Alamogordo announced Wednesday that campfires will be prohibited through June 30 on all five forests and on national grasslands in New Mexico and neighboring Oklahoma and Texas.

They’re taking the step to prevent the drawdown of fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires and to reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19.

Violating the campfire restriction may result in an appearance in federal court, fines and possible time in jail.