LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in the 2700 block of Dartmouth Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The call came in at 9:27 p.m. The LPD front desk initially said five victims were reported. However, LPD told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday morning the shooting left three people moderately injured.

“Through the initial course of the investigation, it was determined that one of the victims was driving with three other passengers in the 500 block of North Canton Avenue between Dartmouth Street and Duke Street when three juveniles fired shots at the vehicle,” LPD stated.

Police said a fourth person was in the vehicle at the time but was not injured.

As of Friday morning, police said no arrests had been made.