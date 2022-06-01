Note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information from Tulsa Police Department officials.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Four victims and a suspect are dead after a shooting at a medical complex in Tulsa.

Officials initially reported that three victims died in the shooting at the Saint Francis Hospital campus. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish held a 7:15 p.m. news conference and provided updated information. He said the shooter shot and killed four people before killing himself.

Police were alerted at 4:52 p.m. to an active shooter situation at the complex’s Natalie Building, located in the area of 61st Street and Yale Avenue. Officers arrived at 4:56 p.m., according to Dalgleish.

“Officers who arrived were hearing shots in the building and that‘s what directed them to the second floor,” Dalgleish said.

The scene of an active shooter situation at the Natalie Building, which is part of St. Francis Hospital, in Tulsa. Photo from Tulsa Police Department.

Police went up to the second floor, where an orthopedic center is located, and found the bodies of the victims and the suspect.

The victims’ identities have not yet been confirmed.

The suspect was armed with a rifle and a handgun. Dalgleish described the suspect as a man between 35 and 40 years old. He said investigators are close to confirming the suspect’s identity.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Muskogee Police Department officials are investigating a possible bomb at a Muskogee home that may be connected to the shooter.

A Muskogee police official said Tulsa police notified MPD that the shooter may have left a bomb at a residence in the 3300 block of Park Place North, according to Tulsa-based station KJRH.

Muskogee police evacuated the residence and asked people in the area to remain inside their homes.

The Highway Patrol’s bomb squad was called to the scene.

Back in Tulsa, officers searched every room in the building for potential threats. They were still working to clear the building as of 6:30 p.m.

Detectives and officers interviewed witnesses from throughout the building, especially the second floor, Dalgleish said.

Police closed down Yale Avenue in the area where the shooting occurred.

“Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response,” Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin said on social medial.

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

(Courtesy Tulsa Police Department)

Cliff Robertson, President and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, spoke during the news conference, shaken by the four deaths.

“We are an organization that believes in the power of prayer, and there’s nothing more we can ask for than prayers for the victims of this senseless act,” Robertson said. “There will obviously be many questions, and there will be a bumpy road ahead of us, but there are over 10,000 people that are part of the Saint Francis Health System that everyday commit their lives to people in need, and this senseless, horrible, incomprehensible act is not going to change that.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum acknowledged the daily heroism and sacrifices of Saint Francis medical personnel.

“This campus is sacred ground to our community. This is where heroes come to work to save the lives of people within our community,” Bynum said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued the following statement on the shooting:

“What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured. I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation. I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed.” GOV. KEVIN STITT

Police set up a reunification site for family members and friends at Memorial High School, located west of LaFortune Park.

This is a developing story.