Muleshoe High School student tests positive for COVID-19, district says

MULESHOE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Muleshoe High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter to parents and staff posted on Muleshoe ISD’s website, the student is currently self-quarantining at home.

Muleshoe ISD said it is continuing to sanitize and that all district employees and students have been instructed to continue to follow guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing.

The district said based on the information it has gathered, the end of the student’s quarantine period will be Aug. 23.

Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the guidelines for people who have had close contact. Contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms. Muleshoe ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. We hope for a successful recovery for our treasured student. R. L. Richards | Muleshoe ISD Superintendent

According to a letter to parents and staff dated Aug. 12, a DeShazo Elementary staff member also tested positive for COVID-19. MISD said the staff member tested positive several days before the school year began.

The district said it has visited with the staff members that may have had close contact with the person who tested positive. The staff member is currently self-quarantining at home.

To read Muleshoe ISD’s reopening statement, click here.

For Muleshoe ISD’s COVID-19 notifications, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: