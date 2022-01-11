Mid-Tex Farm & Ranch Show comes to Waco

WACO, Texas – The Mid-Tex Farm and Ranch show has been in Waco for the last 50 years, and it is here again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over 42 vendors traveled from all over the country to participate.

“Waco, and Central Texas specifically, has a ton of farmland around us, so that’s the backbone of who we are,” Alivia Zepeda from the Greater Waco Chamber said. “Your dinners, everything that we have comes from a farmer or a rancher or a family that is out there working hard for us every day.”

Visitors will see the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals, and ag-related services, and technologies.

“We really want to be able to have this event so they can come in and see the latest and greatest equipment so they are more efficient so that gets to us to our families and our tables,” Zepeda said.

This year, the free event is at the Extraco Events Center Base facility.

“It’s really nice because you get to visit with the customers that are just here to look and show off things to their grand-kids as well as the farmers that are doing this day in and day out,” vendor Brayden Ciebers said.

There are also classes available for anyone who wants to continue or start their agriculture education.

“No pre-registration is needed, you can just come in and join us,” Zepeda said. “Let them know which class you are signing up for. They’ll get you settled up and you can go right on in.”

Class subjects include beef, cotton, rural land management, and grain with CEU’s available for certain courses.

Organizers are recommending people wear masks and stay six feet apart to minimize the spread of Covid 19.

The show is from 9 – 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.