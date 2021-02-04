McGavock Nissan rooting for their partner and favorite quarterback in Super Bowl LV

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, former Texas Tech Football player Patrick Mahomes will attempt to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a second Super Bowl win and McGavock Nissan will be cheering him on every step of the way.

In 2017, Mahomes signed his first deal with McGavock as an NFL rookie and now three years later, his loyalty has yet to fade, even with his status as one of the most valuable players in the NFL.

“You know, all the time — everyone comes up to me in town and says, ‘How did you get so lucky to get Patrick?’ and you know — sometimes you just do get lucky” said Brent McGavock.

However to McGavock, it’s more than that. He said with genuine people like Mahomes you just get that feeling and his loyalty has proved that.

“He’s very genuine and very concerned about people,” said McGavock. “The relationships we’ve built just over the years is amazing.”

Mahomes has formed relationships with the community and has raised well over $100,000 for Lubbock charities and organizations such as Team Luke Hope For Minds and High Point Village.

“He’ll send us signed helmets and jerseys” said McGavock, “he’s with his roots, he understands where he comes from, and he doesn’t want to forget that.”

After three years of appearances, meet-and-greets and autographs, the relationship he has built with McGavock is so much more than just a business partnership, and they’ll be cheering him on this weekend.

“I think the Chiefs are everyone’s new adopted team,” said McGavock. “You know, [and to] Patrick: Be Patrick, and do your thing.”