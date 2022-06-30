TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man in Texarkana, Texas was arrested late Thursday after a standoff with police, where officials say one person was stabbed and an elderly man was struck in the head.

Max Kelly reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on the 200 block of Jerome St. after he was stabbed multiple times. When officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m., they found that two other people were inside the home with him.

Negotiators work to speak with Texarkana man barricaded inside home (KTAL/KSHV staff)

Texarkana negotiators are working to resolve a standoff with a man believed to be stabbed (KTAL/KSHV staff)

Man believed to be stabbed barricaded inside Texarkana home with 2 others

Police work to resolve a standoff in Texarkana (Source: KTAL/KSHV staff)

Negotiators were called in to deescalate the situation. Kelly allegedly told police he had a gun and refused to leave the home or release the others.

Around 10:30 p.m. SWAT team members broke through a window and entered the house, arresting Kelly.

Two people in the home were checked by Emergency Medical Services at the scene. One person with what is believed to be minor injuries was taken by LifeNet to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.