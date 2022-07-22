ECSO said a third charge is expected soon

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after two victims came forward with similar claims of kidnapping. Javier Martinez Arias, 37, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Kidnapping and one count of Aggravated Kidnapping Causing Injury.

According to court documents, on April 26, investigators with Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Pool Road and Grandview about a possible assault. There, deputies met with a woman who said she had been in the area of 17th Street and FM 1936 standing in front of a red building that used to be a game room, but was now abandoned, when she was approached by a man in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

The victim told investigators she was standing in front of the building looking at a desk inside the front room and was wondering if it might be for sale. She said the man in the Tahoe told her she should have the desk and then offered to buy her some food. She agreed to get food with the unknown man and got into the backseat of his vehicle.

She said the man began driving toward Interstate 20 and then turned down a lease road, parked, and then jumped into the backseat. She said the man offered to pay her for sex, and when she refused, he climbed on top of her and tried to unbutton her pants. When she tried to resist the man reportedly started punching her in the face.

Eventually, the man gave up and told her to get out of the vehicle and that is when she ran to a nearby business for help.

Then, on July 20, deputies were called to Medical Center Hospital to investigate an assault. There, they met with another victim who was being treated for a broken hand.

The woman told investigators a very similar story to that of the assault victim in April. She said she was leaving a game room on JBS Parkway and the Highway 80 Service Road when she was approached by a man in a white Tahoe. The man asked her if she needed a ride, and she said yes and jumped into the front passenger seat.

She asked the man if he could take her to Midland, and he agreed, but later turned down a caliche road in the outskirts of south Odessa. The woman said she didn’t know where they were and felt she was in danger, so she jumped from the moving vehicle.

That is when the man stopped the car and approached her yet again. This time, the man picked her up and put her in the back seat of his vehicle. Her assailant then began rubbing her legs. At that point, an oilfield worker pulled up to the scene and asked what was going on, that is when the woman screamed for help. The suspect then drove away and the good Samaritan called 911. He was also able to provide a partial license plate number to authorities

The next day, deputies brought a suspect, identified as Arias, in for questioning. Using a photo lineup, both victims positively identified Arias as the man who kidnapped and assaulted them. Arias reportedly confessed to picking the second victim up and stated he was just trying to pay her for sex.

Arias was booked into the Ector County Detention Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $2,000,000. Investigators said a third charge is expected soon.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said of the case, ” All involved did a great job getting this predator off the street.”