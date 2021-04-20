Man arrested in connection with death of 1-year-old infant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 24-year-old man is facing a capital murder charge in connection with the death of a 1-year-old infant.

Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit arrested 24-year-old Marvin Rex Lake on Monday. Lake was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility where he was issued no bond. He remains incarcerated.

According to EPPD, officers were called to Children’s Medical Center on April 13 after 1-year-old Ahren DeHart was transported there with multiple injuries, including a skull fracture. An investigation found that Lake was taking care of the infant and another infant and toddler while the children’s mothers worked.

1-year-old Ahren DeHart. Photo courtesy of DeHart family.

Just before midnight on April 12, the mothers returned from work and found Ahren unresponsive. Ahren was admitted into the hospital in critical condition and was soon placed on life support. Doctors said his injuries were “acute and non-accidental,” according to police. Ahren died of his injuries on Friday, April 16.

EPPD’s Crime Against Children Unit is investigating the condition of the other infant and toddler, who were also found to have injuries.

Extended family told KTSM 9 News this was the first time that Lake cared for Ahren and that he was a friend of Ahren’s parents. They said Ahren’s regular babysitter called out sick and Lake was a last-minute child care option while his parents worked.

A GoFundMe fund has been set up for the family to help with medical and funeral expenses. According to the family, Ahren’s father is a soldier stationed at Fort Bliss and his mother is a healthcare worker at a local hospital. Ahren had just turned 1 year old on March 2.

