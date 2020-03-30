Lubbock under Stay Home order

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — Starting at midnight Sunday night/Monday morning, Lubbock is under a Stay Home order. No one is to be outside of their home except for critical needs to maintain their needs and the needs of their households.

The mayor under questioning did say people can still go to city parks as long as social distancing is maintained.

Essential businesses can stay open. Businesses will be given guidance from the city on the expectations for keeping people six feet apart.

