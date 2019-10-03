Lubbock Co. Chief Medical Examiner resigns; new interim M.E. to be chosen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) –

On Thursday the Lubbock County Commissioners court posted a special meeting for Monday. During that meeting the commissioners are scheduled to formally accept the resignation of Dr. Sam Andrews, Chief Medical Examiner.

The meeting agenda said Dr. Andrews letter of resignation was submitted on Wednesday and will be effective on Monday, October 7.

Commissioners will also consider the appointment of Dr. John Lang as the Acting Chief Medical Examiner.

Andrews had been the center of controversy along with Dr. Sam Matshes and a company called NAAG. NAAG was hired to administer the office of medical examiner. The company was sued and accused of, among other things, taking body parts from dead children without consent of the families and without a proper medical reason.

In September, FBI agents and Texas Rangers raided the office of Lubbock County Medical Examiner. It’s not clear, who if anyone, has been charged with a crime related to that raid.

Commissioner Jason Corley said Lubbock County will now send bodies to Tarrant County for autopsies in many cases. Simpler cases will stay in Lubbock and be conducted by Dr. Lang, he said, but complicated or criminal cases will go to Tarrant County.

Corley also said Dr. Andrews already left town.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The text of the meeting agenda is as follows:

1.00 Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance by Chad Seay.

2.00 Formally accept the resignation of Dr. Sam Andrews, Chief Medical Examiner based upon his letter of resignation tendered October 2, 2019. This will be effective October 7, 2019.

3.00 Discuss, consider, and/or take action to appoint Dr. John Lang as the Acting Chief Medical Examiner pursuant to Texas Code of Criminal Procedure 49.25, effective October 7, 2019.

4.00 As authorized by the Texas Government Code, the Commissioners’ Court of Lubbock County, Texas reserves the right to adjourn into Executive Session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any matters, including but not limited to any of the matters listed above, as they may relate to Texas Government Code § 551.071 (1) (Consultation with Attorney about pending or contemplated litigation or settlement offers); Texas Government Code § 551.071 (2) (Consultation with Attorney when the Attorney’s obligations under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas conflicts with Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code); Texas Government Code§ 551.072 (Deliberations About Real Property); Texas Government § 551.0725 ( deliberations regarding contract being negotiated Texas Government Code§ 551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); Texas Government Code§ 551.074 (Personnel Matters); Texas Government Code § 551.0745 (Personnel Matters Affecting a County Advisory Body); Texas Government Code § 551.076 (Deliberations Regarding Security Devices or Security Audits); and Texas Government Code§ 551.087 (Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Negotiations).