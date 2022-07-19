LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health said one person was in custody after an incident prompted a temporary lockdown at Covenant Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Covenant Health said the incident took place in a contained area of the hospital. LPD previously said the incident took place at the cafeteria.

There was no immediate threat to patients or visitors, a statement said.

LPD said the call came out around 1:30 p.m.

Previously, LPD said it received several reports of a person with a gun.

Read the full statement from Covenant Health below:

A situation unfolded at Covenant Medical Center this afternoon leading to the arrest of an individual by law enforcement.

The incident took place in a contained area of the hospital, resulting in the hospital being placed on a brief lock down. There was no immediate threat to our patients or visitors.

The safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors is our top priority. We appreciate the swift response from the Lubbock Police Department, their coordination with our teams, and their partnership to keep our hospitals and facilities safe.

Covenant Health will not comment further but additional questions can be directed to the Lubbock Police Department.