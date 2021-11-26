LPD identifies person in custody after SWAT standoff in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department identified the man who led law enforcement on two separate car chases and ended with him barricading himself at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, 301 Regis Street.

The man was identified as Gene Solis, 48.

Read the full news release from LPD below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – One person is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, located at 301 Regis St.

48-year-old Gene Solis exited the building on his own accord just before 9 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Originally, Solis made contact with an LPD officer indicating he was suicidal and homicidal toward another individual. After attempts to deescalate the situation, officers responded to the residence of the individual and located Solis in the area. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but Solis fled, leading to a pursuit, which was cancelled due to public safety concerns.

Solis then drove to Hale Center, where he was involved in an additional pursuit. He proceeded drove to the reserve center, arriving at approximately 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25. While continuing surveillance on the center, Solis exited and shot at officers. SWAT was also called to respond.

LPD SWAT and Negotiators, along with FBI SWAT and Negotiators, continued to make contact with Solis throughout the day Nov. 25 and through the night. Negotiations were successful this morning, leading to Solis exiting the building.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted.