Lori Rice-Spearman named sole finalist for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center President

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents announced on Thursday the selection of Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., as the sole finalist to become the next president for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

That decision was approved at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.

She served as interim president since, November 2019.

Rice-Spearman’s start date as president is expected to be June 5.

“Thirty-three years ago, I joined the TTUHSC faculty as an academic instructor in the then-School of Allied Health Sciences,” Rice-Spearman said. “I found great joy in that job, in part because I had been a student in those very seats at TTUHSC just years before. Today, I am humbled beyond words at the opportunity to serve as the next President of this great university.”

“Our committee conducted a national search, recruited a strong candidate pool and interviewed several impressive candidates during the search process, and Dr. Rice-Spearman rose to the top among a number of talented and highly-qualified candidates,” TTU System Regent and Search Committee Chairman Mark Griffin said. “Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has evolved as a comprehensive, nationally prominent health-related institution, and we have great confidence the university will continue to develop and succeed under Dr. Rice-Spearman’s dynamic leadership.”

Rice-Spearman will become the ninth president in the 51-year history of TTUHSC. She becomes not only the first female president of TTUHSC, but also in the history of all four universities within the TTU System.

