Lometa ISD temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – The Lometa Independent School District will be temporarily closing due to an increase in cases of COVID-19.

Principal John Clawson posted a statement on social media Wednesday saying the district is seeing a continual increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the campus. Classes will not be held from Friday, August 27, through Monday, September 6. This time will be used for a deep-cleaning of classrooms, and to allow students and staff time to recover from active cases.

The district plans to resume classes on September 7. The ACE program is paused after programming and will return on September 7th with the resumption of regular classes.

The varsity football team has no active cases, and the district is committed to playing their Thursday night game. The Cherokee games originally scheduled for next week have been canceled.

There is no current mask mandate in effect. The district encourages respect and mutual deference for both wearers and non-wearers at the games and on-campus. The administration continues to review all options with a strong commitment to continuing in-person instruction, and teachers remain committed to ensuring the best service possible to provide to each student, whether face-to-face or by virtual meeting, when necessary.

Source: Lometa Independent School District