Lane closures due to possible bomb threat in Quanah

QUANAH, Texas (KFDX/KJTL)— According to TxDOT officials, traffic on US 287 near the Georgia Pacific plant west of Quanah is closed and being monitored due to a possible bomb threat.

Officials said the loop will not reopen until the Sheppard Air Force Base bomb squad investigates the area and clears the building.

Traffic on US 285 west of Quanah near the Georgia Pacific Plant is open and Loop 285 from Quanah to the Georgia Pacific Plant will remain closed as emergency crews standby for the bomb squad to investigate.

The exits to Loop 285 are also closed.

Once the area is checked and cleared, the loop will reopen to traffic.