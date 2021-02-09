Kansas lawmakers pass income tax bill, adopt parts of Gov. Kelly’s proposal after hours of debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— After hours of debate on Tuesday, Kansas senators voted to pass an income tax bill adopting some of Governor Laura Kelly’s prior tax proposal.

This comes after the governor proposed her plan that she claims would give tax cuts to more than 90% of Kansans.

“I think this bill was well thought out. We’ve debated it many times in committee,” said Sen. Larry Alley, R-Winfield, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation, which sponsored the bill.

Kansas senators voted to pass Senate Bill 22, including amendments made by top state Democrats.

The bill aims to give $423 million in relief over three years to businesses and individuals paying higher state tax bills because of federal changes to tax laws in 2017.

It would also provide tax cuts for businesses expecting to see a spike in taxes due to a high volume of unemployment fraud.

The bill would also encourage people to claim itemized deductions. Current laws don’t allow people to itemize on their state returns if they don’t on their federal returns, creating bigger tax bills.

But the governor and other top state Democrats said the bill is bad tax policy, focusing more on wealthy individuals and businesses, and less on people struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We should be helping working Kansas families and providing them with the needed tax relief they need without blowing a hole in the budget,” said House Minority Leader, Rep. Tom Sawyer, during the governor’s press conference Tuesday morning.

The governor released her new proposal hours before the Senate vote. Under her plan, the state would raise the standard income tax deduction by 35% over two years and tax online music, movies and streaming services to pay for its relief. According to the governor, this would provide tax cuts for 94% of Kansans in the state.

“Kansas has suffered because of bad tax policy in the past. I don’t think Kansans want to go back there,” Gov. Kelly said.

The governor’s proposal is also aimed at increasing compliance from out of state retailers, which are able to dodge taxes on sales to Kansas customers. Top Democrats said this creates an unfair advantage for local businesses unable to compete.

“Kansas is one of only three states left in which in-state businesses are required to pay sales tax, and we don’t require the same of out of state businesses,” said Senate Minority Leader Rep. Dinah Sykes.

Sykes offered the governor’s plan as an amendment during the hearing.

While Senate Republicans voted in favor of the governor’s tax deduction proposal to help Kansas families facing an economic crisis, parts of the amendment were struck down by some Senate Republicans who don’t agree with how the governor would pay for relief, which would place a 6.5% sales tax on digital products, like online music and streaming services.

“Bringing it to the floor, the last day we’re working on it, probably doesn’t give it time to be worked on in committee,” Sen. Winfield told Kansas’ Capitol Bureau.

The bill now moves to the House. The governor says she’s taking it “day-by-day” on what her next steps will be.