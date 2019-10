LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — Bart Reagor was ordered by a jury to pay $53,759,450.96 to Ford Motor Credit Company, the full amount asked by Ford.

The decision came after a 2 day jury trial.

Ford claimed Reagor owed $53,759,450.96. That amount was disputed by a public relations firm for Reagor that claimed Ford was looking to get back nearly twice as much as they lost.

