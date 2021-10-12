Investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound

WACO, Texas – Waco PD is putting together the pieces of a Tuesday morning shooting.

Officers received information of a victim with a gunshot wound near the 1900 Block of JJ Flewellen Road. The victim was not there when officers arrived, and through other information received officers found him near the 1000 Block of Speight Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Officers believe the shooting happened at a separate time and location from those mentioned above, but this information is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department