High speed chase on Interstate ends near Waco

Multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at speeds up to 100 miles per hour that ended near the 329 mile marker on I-35.
I-35 near Old Lorena Road was blocked for a time as authorities set up trying to get the pickup stopped.
One person was reported in custody shortly after 11:30 a.m.
The pursuit had started with an attempt to stop the vehicle in Bell County.
