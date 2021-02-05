High speed chase on Interstate ends near Waco

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at speeds up to 100 miles per hour that ended near the 329 mile marker on I-35.

I-35 near Old Lorena Road was blocked for a time as authorities set up trying to get the pickup stopped.

One person was reported in custody shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The pursuit had started with an attempt to stop the vehicle in Bell County.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss