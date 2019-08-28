HEB announces it’s coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s official. HEB announced Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m. it will build a long-anticipated store in Lubbock – specifically at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The opening date is scheduled for late 2020.

The announcement came while HEB officials were making a donation to the South Plains Food Bank.

Scott McClelland with HEB said the move to Lubbock was the company’s “worst kept secret.”

“It’s true!” McClelland said. “The wait is over. And I’m happy to say HEB is coming to Lubbock.”

It has been known for several years that HEB owns, and has owned, land in Southwest Lubbock. But no confirmed plans had ever been announced.

That is, until now.

Back in June, Lubbock City Councilman Steve Massengale mentioned HEB when discussing the growth in Southwest Lubbock.

“And of course, HEB right there at the corner of 114th and Quaker — they’ve announced they own that property,” he said. “From what I understand they would be here by 2020 or 2021.”

Plans had been publicized by a local website for HEB to locate in the South Plains Mall. But that proposal never worked out and is off the table according to multiple sources.