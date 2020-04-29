Healthcare volunteers sought for Panhandle/South Plains Medical Responder Registry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, officials are in the works of putting a plan in place that could possibly bring relief to medical workers if needed.

Northwest Texas Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Brian Weis said any health volunteer that is not currently working at a hospital or a nursing facility supporting COVID-19, is urged to sign up.

“At that point, hospitals would be at their fullest capacity,” Weis said. “So the idea is to find a number of healthcare providers that find themselves needing slower shifts. So we want to get that registry out there so we have the ability to recruit caregivers.”

This newly formed registry does not just pertain to Amarillo volunteers, but the entire Texas Panhandle and the South Plains region.

There is always a chance those currently in the medical field could get overwhelmed so this is a good opportunity to help out.

For those interested in signing up, please visit Panhandle/ South Plains Medical Responders Registry at https://r.i-info.com/PSPMRR

Here are some possible duties required from PSPMRR volunteers:

Volunteers may be activated to provide surge capacity to area medical facilities and other emergency management.

Volunteers may attend orientation and quarterly meetings and participate in relevant training activities as their schedule allows.

Continued participation can include preparedness exercises, community health activities, flu clinics, vision screening clinics, health fairs and other events.

