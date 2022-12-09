ABILENE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Gunter ISD released information regarding a wreck on Friday involving a FedEx truck.

According to a GISD press release, the Gunter ISD football team was traveling to a football playoff game in Abilene on Friday when one of their buses was hit by a FedEx truck.

GISD reports that no one from the district was injured. GISD states that the bus driver is the only person injured in the accident.

GISD added that they are working to divide the students and place them on the other two buses.

Officials ask residents not to call or text the coaches or administration team. They are putting all efforts into taking care of the students.

The Gunter Tigers were heading to a State Semi-Finals football game against the Canadian Wildcats that will still kick off at around 6 p.m. today.