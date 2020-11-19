WATCH: Governor promises delivery of monoclonal therapy against COVID-19 in Lubbock press conference

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke Thursday afternoon in Lubbock about the distribution of a monoclonal antibody therapy drug in Texas which can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The name of the therapy drug, made by the Eli Lilly & Company, is bamlanivimab, according to a written statement from the governor’s office.

The Governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD; Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd; and University of Texas System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Texas recorded 19,883 COVID-19 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Abbott announced last week that Lubbock, Amarillo and El Paso would be priority areas of Texas for the antibody therapy.

A state incident response team set up medical tents at two Lubbock hospitals last week. Local officials in Lubbock said the city is close to requesting a mobile morgue to handle the recent rise in COVID-19 fatalities.

The drug maker Pfizer announced Wednesday that its vaccine is 95 percent effective against COVID-19. The company hopes to have federal approval for distribution within a matter of days.

Moderna also announced its vaccine candidate is more than 94 percent effective and it too is pushing for quick approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.