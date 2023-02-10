PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wayland Baptist University announced that former player and coach Cathy Wilson is set to return to the university for the grand opening of the “Flying Queens Museum” on Feb. 18.

According to the release, the museum will be dedicated at around 10:30 a.m. by the Hutcherson Flying Queens Foundation, Inc. along with officials with Wayland Baptist University.

Officials detailed that Wilson played for the Hutcherson Flying Queens from 1972 to 1975 and coached the team from 1979 to 1983.

The Flying Queens Museum aims to tell the story of how Wayland’s women’s basketball program changed the course of the collegiate game by highlighting the international reach and the remarkable role of the Flying Queens.

“It’ll be a good mix of artifacts recounting the events during every decade, like the international games and the USA team, and with the screens, we have more opportunities to tell the stories further through oral histories, photos, and visual histories,” said Director of Museums Kaylyn Bean. “All the digital content was created and sourced by the Foundation, and they’ve been able to bring it all together for this exciting moment.”