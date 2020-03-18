First case of COVID-19 in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a special briefing Wednesday morning the Wichita County Health District announced that there was a case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County.

a 64-year-old man traveled to Budapest and returned to Wichita County.

According to Health Director Lou Kreider, the individual went to DFW and immediately to their physician and have been in there home since returning to the country.

They have not been anywhere in Texoma.

This individual has not had contact with anyone and has no relation to Sheppard Air Force Base.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: