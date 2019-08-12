FBI looks for man who allegedly absconded from pre-trial release in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KAMR/KCIT) – A man charged federally with aggravated sexual abuse is being sought for allegedly absconding from pre-trial release in Albuquerque.

Jan Jay Moolenijzer’s last known location was Tucson, Arizona.

The FBI arrested Moolenijzer in Albuquerque on September 8, 2018, after a federal criminal complaint was filed. He was indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual abuse on March 27, 2019.

Moolenijzer, 68, was placed on strict pre-trial conditions of release on September 18, 2018. He allegedly left an Albuquerque halfway house without permission on August 5, 2019.

A federal warrant has been issued for Moolenijzer’s arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moolenijzer is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

Moolenijzer was born in California but has lived in New Mexico, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Boliva.

A photo of Moolenijzer is attached.

The following is a description of Moolenijzer:

Race: White

Height: 5′ 9″

Weight: 185 pounds

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Brown

The public is reminded that all defendants are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.