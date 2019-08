LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The family of a missing Lubbock man is asking if anyone in Amarillo has any information on his case.

According to Amarillo Police, Joey Gonzales has been missing for five years and his case has gone cold.

If anyone has any information on Gonzales, you are asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2816. You can also submit a tip to the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.