LUBBOCK, Texas — Federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday showed a former employee at the Lubbock County Adult Probation Office, Sergio Ramirez Velasquez, 56, was arrested and accused of Distribution of Child Pornography.

The county probation office confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday that Velasquez was “no longer employed” with the department.

Online jail records stated Velasquez was arrested on October 13 in the 2900 block of 107th Street.

Warning: Some details in this story are graphic.

A previously sealed federal complaint said a Homeland Security Agent was made aware of photos of two children uploaded by an internet user in Lubbock. Those specific photos were not explicit. However, court records stated messages sent by the user, later identified as Velasquez, indicated he had the intention of obtaining “nude photos of the two minors.”

Federal court records accused Velasquez of distributing about 600 files that showed child sexual abuse. Court records stated some of the content involved infants. Court documents also accused him of admitting in internet posts to having sexual contact with at least one of the minors. Additional details in court documents were too graphic to be published.

On October 12, the FBI, Lubbock Police Department and SWAT searched Velasquez’s home. Court documents stated Velasquez admitted to being the user of the screenname that authorities discovered sharing the content. According to federal court records, Velasquez admitted to having personal connections with the victims.

Photos posted to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office social media identified Velasquez as a “new hire” at LCDC back in February. LCSO said in a statement to EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday, “Sergio Velasquez is not employed with the Sheriff’s Office. [He] worked at the Detention Center for two weeks back in February 2023, resigning before completing the new hire class.”

Sergio Ramirez Velasquez booking image (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Photo of Sergio Ramirez Velasquez posted to LCSO social media in February.

As of Tuesday, Velasquez remained at LCDC on a federal detainer.