Energy company bids on New Mexico for new wind farm

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A subsidiary of Colorado-based Scout Clean Energy is moving ahead with plans for a wind farm after winning a bid for more than 25 square miles (65 square kilometers) of state trust land in New Mexico.

Great Divide Wind Farm was the sole applicant for the Grant County parcel and has plans to acquire more property from surrounding landowners, officials with the State Land Office confirmed Tuesday.

The 250-megawatt project would have the capacity to power about 250,000 households. Construction could take up to two years.

Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said the wind farm is projected to bring in $16 million for public schools and other beneficiaries over the term of the lease.

“With the number of applications pending for projects on state trust land, New Mexico will soon see a booming wind and solar economy, which means new revenue flowing to the Land Office,” Garcia Richard said in a statement.

The agency’s goal is to triple the amount of wind and solar generation on state trust land.

There are currently six active wind leases on state trust land totaling 193 megawatts. The agency’s Office of Renewable Energy also is working on over 16 applications for new projects or expansions of existing projects.