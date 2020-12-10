Duff’s Famous Wings closing Rochester location due to COVID pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Duff’s Famous Wings, the Buffalo institution that brought its world-renowned recipes to Rochester in 2015, is closing the West Henrietta Road location at the end of December.
In a Facebook post, Duff’s says the challenges of operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic are to blame for the closure.
“Due to obvious unfortunate circumstances, the Rochester location is sadly compelled to shut down like many other businesses during this historic difficult time,” the statement reads. “Because of the state mandates, limited capacity, and lack of business, this location is forced to close.”
It’s the latest in a long list of local businesses to close due to the pandemic and related regulatory issues. Shmeg’s Restaurant, Burgundy Basin, Downtown Rochester’s Holiday Inn, World Hair, and POP ROC are only a few of the many others.
Duff’s buffalo wings were rated No. 1 in the world by The Daily Meal back in January.
The West Henrietta Road restaurant will stay open through the end of the day on Sunday, Dec. 27, “or until state regulations change.” After that date, the closest Duff’s to Rochester will be the one at Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville, 64 miles away.
There are two other Duff’s locations in the Buffalo area.
Read the full Facebook post below:
It is with great sadness we announce that at the end of the day, Sunday, December 27th, Duffs Rochester will be closing our doors for good after 5 amazing years. Due to obvious unfortunate circumstances, the Rochester location is sadly compelled to shut down like many other businesses during this historic difficult time.
We cannot thank our guests enough for their loyalty and support over the past 5 years. Rochester welcomed us into their city and we were more than successful from the beginning because of you. Unfortunately, because of the state mandates, limited capacity, and lack of business, this location is forced to close.
Gift cards from the Rochester location can be redeemed at the other Duffs locations. Our hours of operation will remain the same and we will be open for dine-in and take-out until our final day or until state regulations change. Check our Facebook for updates.
On behalf of the Duffs family, we thank all our guests for your continued patronage. And remember….
WARNING!
Medium IS HOT!
Medium Hot IS VERY HOT!
Hot is VERY VERY HOT!Duff’s Famous Wings – Rochester
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- ‘This is what we do’: FedEx, UPS confident they can send COVID-19 vaccines across nation
- Could some toys be too loud for kid’s ears? Audiologist has tips to keep their ears safe
- Dalton returns to familiar territory
- “Turning, disabilities, into possibilities; what disabled youth hunts aim to do one kid at a time”
- Lawmakers optimistic as they see progress on COVID-19 relief framework