Duff’s Famous Wings closing Rochester location due to COVID pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Duff’s Famous Wings, the Buffalo institution that brought its world-renowned recipes to Rochester in 2015, is closing the West Henrietta Road location at the end of December.

In a Facebook post, Duff’s says the challenges of operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic are to blame for the closure.

“Due to obvious unfortunate circumstances, the Rochester location is sadly compelled to shut down like many other businesses during this historic difficult time,” the statement reads. “Because of the state mandates, limited capacity, and lack of business, this location is forced to close.”

It’s the latest in a long list of local businesses to close due to the pandemic and related regulatory issues. Shmeg’s Restaurant, Burgundy Basin, Downtown Rochester’s Holiday Inn, World Hair, and POP ROC are only a few of the many others.

Duff’s buffalo wings were rated No. 1 in the world by The Daily Meal back in January.

The West Henrietta Road restaurant will stay open through the end of the day on Sunday, Dec. 27, “or until state regulations change.” After that date, the closest Duff’s to Rochester will be the one at Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville, 64 miles away.

There are two other Duff’s locations in the Buffalo area.

Read the full Facebook post below: