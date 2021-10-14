Developing: Jury deadlocked in Bart Reagor trial

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bart Reagor in court, Oct. 3, 2019 (Nexstar/Staff)

AMARILLO, Texas – The jury was deadlocked, it said in a note to the judge presiding over the Bart Reagor Criminal trial. The judge consulted with both prosecutors and the defense and then sent a note back to the jury saying, in essence, please keep trying.

Reagor has been on trial since Monday for bank fraud and false statement to a bank.

The jury also came back with a note before 3:00 p.m. The jury wanted clarification on what aiding and abetting meant. The jury also wanted a copy of the indictment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss