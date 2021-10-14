Developing: Jury deadlocked in Bart Reagor trial

AMARILLO, Texas – The jury was deadlocked, it said in a note to the judge presiding over the Bart Reagor Criminal trial. The judge consulted with both prosecutors and the defense and then sent a note back to the jury saying, in essence, please keep trying.

Reagor has been on trial since Monday for bank fraud and false statement to a bank.

The jury also came back with a note before 3:00 p.m. The jury wanted clarification on what aiding and abetting meant. The jury also wanted a copy of the indictment.

