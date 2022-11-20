Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon.

A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south.

Troopers say Clements’ car was going too fast, lost traction on the road surface, and slipped into the southbound lane, hitting the front of the Audi.

Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman pronounced the Denton woman dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi and his passenger were taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Texas DPS reminds drivers to always slow down during inclement weather. It was raining and near freezing conditions at the time of the crash.