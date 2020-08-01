Crash in Beaver County leaves man dead

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — A crash in Beaver County, Oklahoma on Friday, left one man dead and others injured, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

Oklahoma DPS said the accident occurred on Friday, July 31, around 5:14 p.m. on US US 412 and County Road 124, approximately 17 miles south and 2.2 miles east of Turpin, Oklahoma in Beaver County.

According to Oklahoma DPS, Emanuel Alvarez Alonzo, 23, of Guymon, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said Alonzo was traveling eastbound on US 412 when for an unknown reason he went left of center and hit another vehicle that was traveling west on US 412.

The driver of the vehicle heading west on US 412 was pinned and eventually extracted by the Balko Fire Department, according to the Oklahoma DPS.

Both the passenger and driver in the vehicle heading west were transported to the hospital and admitted in stable condition, according to Oklahoma DPS.

Oklahoma DPS said that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

