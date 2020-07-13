County to meet in emergency session, appoint Dr. Addington as acting medical examiner

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners issued an emergency agenda for Monday afternoon to appoint Dr. Charles Addington as the acting Lubbock County Medical Examiner. In regular session, the county has an item authorizing commissioners to remove Dr. John Lang as the medical examiner.

The reasons for the change have not yet been disclosed publicly. But there is also an item to authorize commissioners to settle out of court with “Devontai Gaines regarding claims arising from his employment with the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

To say that Lubbock County’s office of medical examiner has encountered serious problems in the last few years would be an understatement. Dr. Lang was brought in, in part, to clean things up.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.