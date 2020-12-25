Columbus pastor escapes fire that destroys her home

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)- Our homes are the center of our Christmas celebrations. But what if your home was suddenly gone?
A raging fire destroyed the home of a longtime Columbus pastor ten days before Christmas– and now she’s just thankful for the gift of life.
Phil Scoggins shares her story of survival.
