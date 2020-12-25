Columbus pastor escapes fire that destroys her home

Regional News

by: Phil Scoggins

Posted: / Updated:

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)- Our homes are the center of our Christmas celebrations.  But what if your home was suddenly gone?

A raging fire destroyed the home of a longtime Columbus pastor ten days before Christmas– and now she’s just thankful for the gift of life.

Phil Scoggins shares her story of survival.

More from MyHighPlains.com:



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss