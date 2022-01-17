Clarendon College Childress Center names new dean

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clarendon College President Tex Buckhaults announced that Donna Smith has been named as the new dean for the Clarendon College Childress Center, according to the college’s website.

The website explained that Smith is a Childress resident, who began working for Clarendon College in 2018 as a librarian. Smith is the college’s webmaster and manages the social media account. Before working at Clarendon College, Smith taught kindergarten and later high school at Childress ISD for 26 years.

In addition, Smith’s husband retired from Childress TxDOT while her son, Michael works for the Texas A&M Forest Service, and her younger son, Cole is a Junior Mechanical Engineering student at Texas Tech University.

President Tex Buckhaults described Smith as a “highly familiar with the Childress community, where she is a valued resident, and is the best possible person to fulfill this important role.”

“I am beyond excited to be the Dean of the Clarendon College Childress Center,” said Smith, “I truly believe God has presented me with an opportunity to share my love of education. I look forward to reaching out to our community and the surrounding areas to promote Clarendon College.”

For more information about Clarendon College admission and tuition, visit clarendoncollege.edu or call (806)874-3571.