City of Lubbock confirms first two cases of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Lubbock has confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19.

According to the city, both are traveler transmission cases, but not related to one another.

According to EverythingLubbock.com, University Medical Center confirmed the first case. UMC said the patient was seen at the clinic and not the main hospital.

The Department of Public Health is working to identify recent contacts of the patients. This step identifies potential exposure risks.

Officials said the City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues.

The department said it will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC and the department’s disease surveillance team will continue working to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

EverythingLubbock.com contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: