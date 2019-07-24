City of Clovis seeks input on upgrades to city

The City of Clovis will hold two public meetings to accept public input for its Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP). The ICIP is a document that is revised each year to show major projects the City hopes to accomplish within the next five years. A “major” project is defined as one that exceeds $15,000 and is a one-time cost. Projects must also fall under the responsibility of local government and not be related to private business.

The first meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the North Annex, Clovis-Carver Library, 701 Main Street, Clovis, and the other at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Friendship Senior Center, 901 W 13th Street, to discuss major projects/purchases that should be included on the City’s Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP). Residents of Clovis are invited to attend and provide input on projects they believe should be included. A copy of the current ICIP may be found at www.cityofclovis.org.

Municipalities and counties throughout New Mexico submit their ICIPs to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration each year, and state legislators use these documents to decide which projects will receive state capital outlay funding in subsequent years.

Should you have any questions or comments regarding this meeting, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 575-769-7828.

ROOSEVELT COUNTY ICIP MEETINGS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Roosevelt County will host two public meetings on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. to seek public input for the 2021-2025 Roosevelt County Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP). The meetings will be held in the Commission Room on the first floor of the Roosevelt County Courthouse.

The ICIP, is a project listing prioritizing the County’s capital projects for the period of five years. The plan requires public input. Each project includes an implementation plan and estimated costs over the five year plan to assure validity. The existing plan will be reviewed with changes and updates following the public meetings. The County will process, prioritize and determine those among the top five to submit as funding priorities for the coming year. This will also include the County’s five year road enhancement program. Residents are encourages to participate.

The County Commissioners will consider the ICIP plan at their regular meeting on Aug. 13, 2019.

This is to certify that a copy of this public notice was emailed to local and regional media outlets, a copy was provided to the County Clerk’s Office, and posted on the Roosevelt County website www.rooseveltcounty.com by 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Curry County Seeks ICIP Input from Citizens

Curry County will hold a public meeting on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. in the County Commission Chambers, Curry County Administrative Complex, 417 Gidding Street, Clovis, to discuss projects/purchases that should be included on the County’s Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP)

The ICIP process encourages entities to plan for the development of capital improvements so that they do not find themselves in emergency situations but can plan for, fund, and develop infrastructure at a pace that can sustain their activities. The plan can include repair or replacement of existing infrastructure and development of new infrastructure. Examples of projects listed on the ICIP plan would include, but not be limited to, cultural facilities, design, equipment, renovation, and streets/roads.

Residents of Curry County are invited to attend and provide input on projects they believe should be included.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Curry County Administration at 575-763-6016.