Central Texans gives back to their community this Giving Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS- 2021 will be Allison Dickson’s 6th annual holiday fundraiser. She’s raising funds for a game cart to be donated to the McLane’s children’s hospital in Temple.

“The children at McLane Children’s Hospital have never had an x-box movable game cart,” says Allison Dickson.

Allison has spent a lot of time in the hospital, and with the holidays coming up, she says being in a hospital room it can get lonely.

“30 minutes of them playing a video game, having that escape, it’s so important,” says Dickson.

Last year, Allison’s goal was to raise six thousand dollars to purchase the game cart, and with the help of donations from the community she doubled it.

“The excess money went to the child’s life department for their everyday needs,” says Dickson.

This Giving Tuesday, Dickson is asking the community if they can make a donation to her fundraiser. You can Venmo Dickson @AlliJD3, PayPal, write a check, or give cash.

With November 30th being Giving Tuesday, many people were giving back to their community.

“Giving Tuesday 2021 Schlotzsky’s on North Valley Mills and on Speight. They were giving 10% of their sales back to the Salvation Army.”

Major James Taylor with the Salvation Army says those donations help them strive all year round not just during the holidays.

“Other donations that were received by the salvation army this season, as well as year round, go right back into all the salvation army programs that we offer,” says Major James Taylor with the Salvation Army

Programs like emergency shelters, food pantries, disaster services, and holiday joy.