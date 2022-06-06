CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) announced that it hosted a Community Health Partner Appreciation Day on June 4 to express gratitude to Curry and Roosevelt County medical providers for their “continued support of Cannon Airmen and families.”

“We rely on our civilian referral partners to provide support services such as emergency care, mental health, physical therapy, dental, optometry, and speech therapy,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Woolley, 27th Special Operations Medical Group commander. “Their support allows us to remain focused on providing medical readiness and specialized operational support for warfighters and their families.”

According to officials with Cannon AFB, medical care access is a challenge that Cannon, the local community, and the state of New Mexico continue to work on. Officials said that partnering with local off-base medical organizations aids the 27th Special Operations Medical Group (27 SOMDG) to grow and improve overall medical care.

For more information about the 27 SOMDG or CAFB click here or contact Public Affairs by calling 575-784-4131 or email 27sowpa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.