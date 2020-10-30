Cactus House hosts benefit concert for a local teen killed in a car accident

"He was so important to us. Part of it is because he was a regular, but the other part of it was that he really worked his way into our hearts."

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – A local music venue is paying tribute to one of its “regulars.” Cactus House is hosting a benefit concert on Friday, October 30 to raise money for 18-year-old, Gabriel Aguirre, who recently lost his life in a car accident.

“He was a monster in the mosh pit, but everyone knew he had a heart of gold,” said Co-owner of Cactus House, Daniel Price. “He was a wonderful guy. He was so young, but a lot of people actually already looked up to him.”

Price says Aguirre was best known in the community as “G-Stunna.” He was a fixture of the music scene and a vital part of Cactus House.

“He was so important to us. Part of it is because he was a regular, but the other part of it was that he really worked his way into our hearts.”

Owners of the venue wanted to pay tribute to their friend who was more than a “regular” at their establishment. They decided to host a virtual concert with Aguirre’s favorite line-up.

“I think it’s going to be a really good time and a good way for us to remember him all together as a Cactus House family, because at the end of the day, we do treat the community that we have built as a family.”

While the virtual concert will be free of charge, all donations are encouraged to help the Aguirre family.

You can watch the livestream here.

