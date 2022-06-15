WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced on its website that the wild horse and wild burro adoption event is set for July 8 at the Multi-Purpose Event Center in Wichita Falls.

BLM added that 120 horses and burros will be available for adoption from noon to 6:00 p.m. on July 8 and from 8:00 a.m. to noon on July 9. BLM will offer up to a $1,000 incentive to adopt an untrained animal that, according to BLM, “once roamed free on public lands in the west.”

BLM stated that additional steps will be taken to ensure the health and safety of adopted animals, including conducting inspections of every adoption through the Adoption Incentive Program within six months of the adoption date instead of twelve months.

BLM staff, the website said, will approve applications onsite, as qualified individuals must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse. In addition, homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water, and shelter along with a six-foot fence for adult horses, five feet for yearlings, and four-and-a-half feet for burros.

For more information on the event call 866-468-7826 or visit the BLM website.